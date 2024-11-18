Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade NCO/Officer/ Soldier of the year competition 2024 Day Two (Vertical)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Esparza, the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade Current Operations NCOIC, explains the events for day two of the 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade 2024 NCO/Officer/ Soldier of the year competition from Nov. 20 in Ansbach, Germany. The competitors are 1st Lt. Joshua Di cuirci, 1st Lt. Joshua Michel, 2nd Lt. Dominic Bann, Sgt. Keivon Aroji, Staff Sgt. Carlos Saquich, Sgt. Jared Nicolai, Cpl. Trevon Johnson, Spc. Samson Lee, Private 1st Class Joshua Davis, Private 1st Class Christian Rodriguez, and Pvt. Andy Chipres. The competition included events from a Ranger Physical Fitness Test, day and night land navigation, stick lanes, 12 mile ruck march, M4 range, obstacle course, and a series of mystery events (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 05:40
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944465
    VIRIN: 241120-A-JK865-4967
    Filename: DOD_110696438
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: BAYERN, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52D Air Defense Artillery Brigade NCO/Officer/ Soldier of the year competition 2024 Day Two (Vertical), by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download