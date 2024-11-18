U.S. Army radar operators assigned to 41st Field Artillery Brigade, partner with members of the Finnish Army, Karelia Brigade, during exercise Dynamic Front 25 at Ravajarvi Training Area, Rovaniemi, Finland, Nov. 19, 2024. Dynamic Front takes place from Nov. 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Joshua Fontenot)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 08:47
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944459
|VIRIN:
|241121-F-TT318-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110696367
|Length:
|00:01:42
|Location:
|FI
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dynamic Front 25 radar operators Broll Stringer, by SrA Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.