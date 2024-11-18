Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Front 25: Multinational forward observers B-Roll

    FINLAND

    11.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    Members from NATO countries including France, Sweden and Finland observe and coordinate live fires during exercise Dynamic Front 25 at Ravajarvi Training Area in Rovaniemi, Finland, Nov. 19, 2024.
    Dynamic Front takes place from Nov. 4-24 in Finland, Estonia, Germany, Poland, and Romania, and demonstrates NATO’s ability to share fire missions, target information, and operational graphics from the Arctic to the Black Sea. It increases the lethality of the Alliance through long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leverages host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 03:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944453
    VIRIN: 241119-F-AV821-3889
    Filename: DOD_110696281
    Length: 00:03:44
    Location: FI

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dynamic Front 25: Multinational forward observers B-Roll, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    StrongerTogether
    56thAC
    DYnamicFront25

