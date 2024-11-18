Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Varsity 24-3 b-roll package

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    11.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing participate in operation varsity 24-3 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Nov. 20, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 02:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944452
    VIRIN: 241120-F-GK375-3406
    Filename: DOD_110696244
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    TAGS

    exercise
    readiness
    training
    operation varsity 24-3

