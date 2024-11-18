8th Army hosts the annual Best Medic Competition across the Korean Peninsula, from Rodriguez Live Fire Complex to Camp Humphreys, South Korea, November 13-15, 2024. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Tursi and Staff Sgt. Victor Aguilar won the competition, moving on to the Army-wide Best Medic Competition in February 2025.
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.21.2024 02:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944450
|VIRIN:
|241115-A-YG297-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110696144
|Length:
|00:08:55
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 8th Army Hosts Best Medic Competition B-Roll Package, by SPC Joshua Holladay, identified by DVIDS
