    8th Army Hosts Best Medic Competition

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    11.14.2024

    Video by Spc. Joshua Holladay 

    Media Bureau Korea (AFN Pacific)

    8th Army hosts the annual Best Medic Competition across the Korean Peninsula, from Rodriguez Live Fire Complex to Camp Humphreys, South Korea, November 13-15, 2024. U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Daniel Tursi and Staff Sgt. Victor Aguilar won the competition, moving on to the Army-wide Best Medic Competition in February 2025.

    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR

    South Korea
    8th Army
    65th Medical Brigade
    RODRIGUEZ LIVE FIRE COMPLEX
    USAG Camp Humphreys
    Best Medic Competion

