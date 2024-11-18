MWD Handler Spotlight - Spc. Ka-La Ortega

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944445" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Spc. Ka-La Ortega, a military working dog handler assigned to the 503d Military Police Detachment, 94th Military Police Battalion, speaks about her experience as a MWD handler at U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys, South Korea, November 13, 2024. Ortega shared details on the day-to-day life of a handler to spotlight the career field. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elizabeth Davis)