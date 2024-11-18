USO Sasebo Tops

On November 19th, USO Nimitz hosted an event for Hario's Children's Youth Program, teaching how to spin tops and painting tops boards. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 20:49
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944440
|VIRIN:
|241119-N-GG032-6144
|Filename:
|DOD_110696027
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
