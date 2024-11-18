Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USO Sasebo Tops

    JAPAN

    11.19.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Orion Shotton 

    AFN Sasebo

    On November 19th, USO Nimitz hosted an event for Hario's Children's Youth Program, teaching how to spin tops and painting tops boards. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Orion Shotton)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 20:49
    Location: JP

    volunteer
    CFAS
    children
    community
    Hario

