    Osaka Castle

    CHUO WARD, OSAKA, JAPAN

    07.06.2024

    Video by Seaman Colin Lightner 

    AFN Sasebo

    On July 7th, 2024, Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner visited Osaka Castle in the Osaka prefecture, Japan, to give a tour for American Forces Network audiences and provide insight on the attractions of the community there. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)

    Date Taken: 07.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 20:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944439
    VIRIN: 240707-N-OR754-7521
    Filename: DOD_110696026
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CHUO WARD, OSAKA, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

