On July 7th, 2024, Mass Communications Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner visited Osaka Castle in the Osaka prefecture, Japan, to give a tour for American Forces Network audiences and provide insight on the attractions of the community there. The American Forces Network produces and delivers unique, immediate and uninterrupted media services to inform and entertain overseas DoD personnel and families. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colin Lightner)
|Date Taken:
|07.06.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 20:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944439
|VIRIN:
|240707-N-OR754-7521
|Filename:
|DOD_110696026
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CHUO WARD, OSAKA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Osaka Castle, by SN Colin Lightner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.