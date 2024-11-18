BLT 1/5 Conducts Team Leader Training in Guam

U.S. Marines assigned to Alpha Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, maneuver to secure a building during team leader training at Barrigada, Guam, Sept. 20-21, 2024. Elements of the 15th MEU embarked aboard the amphibious transport dock USS Harpers Ferry (LSD 49) conducted the sustainment training in Guam as part of routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
