Green Goblin 24 RAT Reel

U.S. Air Force airmen conduct Ready Airman Training and small unit tactics procedures during Green Goblin 24 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 15, 2024. Hosted by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, GG24 spans eight training days and combines tactical training, taught by U.S. Army infantry soldiers, with night-vision and enhanced visual information techniques within low-light and no-light environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)
|11.18.2024
|11.20.2024 17:10
|Series
|Location:
|JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
