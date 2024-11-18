Green Goblin 24 RAT Reel

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force airmen conduct Ready Airman Training and small unit tactics procedures during Green Goblin 24 at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Nov. 15, 2024. Hosted by the 1st Combat Camera Squadron, GG24 spans eight training days and combines tactical training, taught by U.S. Army infantry soldiers, with night-vision and enhanced visual information techniques within low-light and no-light environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Keegan Putman)