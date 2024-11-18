Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Week 2024 - Pickleball

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Pvt. Jude Vogel 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Dogface Soldiers participate in a Pickleball game during Marne Week 2024 at Fort Stewart, Georgia, November 20, 2024. Pickleball is one of a number of competitions held during Marne Week, which serves as a time to showcase the tenacity and fighting spirit of Dogface Soldiers through competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jude Vogel)

    This work, Marne Week 2024 - Pickleball, by PV2 Jude Vogel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

