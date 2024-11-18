Marne Week 2024 - Pickleball

Dogface Soldiers participate in a Pickleball game during Marne Week 2024 at Fort Stewart, Georgia, November 20, 2024. Pickleball is one of a number of competitions held during Marne Week, which serves as a time to showcase the tenacity and fighting spirit of Dogface Soldiers through competition. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jude Vogel)
|11.20.2024
|11.20.2024 17:29
|B-Roll
|944403
|241120-A-UY468-4556
|DOD_110695694
|00:01:35
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|1
|1
