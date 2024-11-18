Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GIS specialists support Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

    HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Patrick Moes 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Wilmington District

    A pair of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers geospatial information specialists from Fort Worth and Kansas City districts are embracing technology to support Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in western North Carolina.

    Lisa Cook, Kansas City District; and Clayton Cockerham, Fort Worth District, are among a team of GIS personnel that have responded to help develop innovative solutions to help senior USACE leaders better understand the disaster response requirements.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 16:18
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944401
    VIRIN: 241120-A-LI073-1002
    Filename: DOD_110695616
    Length: 00:02:07
    Location: HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    Wilmington District
    Helene24
    HeleneUSACE

