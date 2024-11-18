GIS specialists support Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A pair of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers geospatial information specialists from Fort Worth and Kansas City districts are embracing technology to support Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in western North Carolina.



Lisa Cook, Kansas City District; and Clayton Cockerham, Fort Worth District, are among a team of GIS personnel that have responded to help develop innovative solutions to help senior USACE leaders better understand the disaster response requirements.