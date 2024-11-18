GIS specialists support Hurricane Helene recovery efforts

A pair of U.S. Army Corps of Engineers geospatial information specialists from Fort Worth and Kansas City districts are embracing technology to support Hurricane Helene recovery efforts in western North Carolina.
Lisa Cook, Kansas City District; and Clayton Cockerham, Fort Worth District, are among a team of GIS personnel that have responded to help develop innovative solutions to help senior USACE leaders better understand the disaster response requirements.
|11.20.2024
|11.20.2024 16:18
|Package
|944401
|241120-A-LI073-1002
|DOD_110695616
|00:02:07
|HICKORY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|1
|1
