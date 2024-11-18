Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Week 2024: CrossFit Competition

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Spc. Caden Comer 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Dogface Soldiers compete in the CrossFit event during Marne Week 2024 at Fort Stewart, Georgia, November 20, 2024. Competitions are a test of grit and toughness, foster readiness and esprit de corps and are a fundamental part of the division’s Marne Week Celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Caden Comer)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 16:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944399
    VIRIN: 112024-A-FO227-1001
    Filename: DOD_110695603
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    CrossFit
    3rd Infantry Division
    Marne Week
    rock of the Marne
    ROTM
    Marne Week 2024

