Marne Week 2024: CrossFit Competition

Dogface Soldiers compete in the CrossFit event during Marne Week 2024 at Fort Stewart, Georgia, November 20, 2024. Competitions are a test of grit and toughness, foster readiness and esprit de corps and are a fundamental part of the division’s Marne Week Celebration. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Caden Comer)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 16:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944399
|VIRIN:
|112024-A-FO227-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110695603
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
