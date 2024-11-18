5th Engineer Battalion Executes Wet Gap Crossing Exercise

U.S. Army Soldiers of the 5th Engineer Battalion execute a wet gap crossing throughout the night as part of Danger Gauntlet III, at Milford Lake, Kansas, Nov. 13, 2024. These Soldiers coordinated their efforts to demonstrate their capabilities in assisting other military elements in tactically crossing bodies of water. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chase Murray and Spc. Autumn Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 16:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944397
|VIRIN:
|241113-A-OX940-1001
|PIN:
|1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110695600
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
