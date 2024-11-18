Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Engineer Battalion Executes Wet Gap Crossing Exercise

    FORT RILEY, KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    11.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. Chase Murray 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 5th Engineer Battalion execute a wet gap crossing throughout the night as part of Danger Gauntlet III, at Milford Lake, Kansas, Nov. 13, 2024. These Soldiers coordinated their efforts to demonstrate their capabilities in assisting other military elements in tactically crossing bodies of water. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chase Murray and Spc. Autumn Johnson)

    Date Taken: 11.13.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 16:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944397
    VIRIN: 241113-A-OX940-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110695600
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: FORT RILEY, KANSAS, US

    Big Red One
    Fort Riley
    5th Engineer
    Fort Riley 1st Infantry Division

