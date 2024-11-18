5th Engineer Battalion Executes Wet Gap Crossing Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers of the 5th Engineer Battalion execute a wet gap crossing throughout the night as part of Danger Gauntlet III, at Milford Lake, Kansas, Nov. 13, 2024. These Soldiers coordinated their efforts to demonstrate their capabilities in assisting other military elements in tactically crossing bodies of water. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chase Murray and Spc. Autumn Johnson)