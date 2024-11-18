Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reflecting on Red Hill

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Seaman Krystal Diaz 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Rear Adm. Marc Williams, deputy commander, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill, reflects on the Red Hill spill, discusses steps taken to close the facility and presents his vision for the future.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 16:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944396
    VIRIN: 241120-N-MK588-4455
    Filename: DOD_110695589
    Length: 00:04:25
    Location: HAWAII, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Reflecting on Red Hill, by SN Krystal Diaz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hawaii
    water quality
    NCTF-RH
    Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill

