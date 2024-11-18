Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daniel Bell, Occupational Therapist with the 62nd Medical Brigade, describes how Occupational Therapists assist in preparing and improving Soldiers Rifle Marksmanship

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. James Lundy 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Daniel Bell, Occupational Therapist with the 62nd Medical Brigade, describes how Occupational Therapists assist in preparing and improving Soldiers Rifle Marksmanship.

    Daniel works as a subject matter expert within the 62nd Medical Brigade Holistic Health and Fitness, H2F, Team working to improve the Brigades Soldiers where the Brigade Commander see's fit.

    TAGS

    62nd Medical Brigade
    Occupational Therapy
    H2F

