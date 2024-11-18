Leaders across the 18th Field Artillery Brigade discuss the Brigades Steel Fitness Trainer Program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 18th Field Artillery Brigade Steel Fitness Trainer program allows the Human Performance Team embedded within their brigade to work in partnership with Soldiers to refine physical training program development and injury prevention.



Holistic Health and Fitness, #H2F, is revolutionizing how the US Army prepares Soldiers for combat. Through this non-commissioned officer-led, subject-matter-expert-advised System, Soldiers are returning from injury faster and performing better on rifle marksmanship.