    Leaders across the 18th Field Artillery Brigade discuss the Brigades Steel Fitness Trainer Program

    FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. James Lundy 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    The 18th Field Artillery Brigade Steel Fitness Trainer program allows the Human Performance Team embedded within their brigade to work in partnership with Soldiers to refine physical training program development and injury prevention.

    Holistic Health and Fitness, #H2F, is revolutionizing how the US Army prepares Soldiers for combat. Through this non-commissioned officer-led, subject-matter-expert-advised System, Soldiers are returning from injury faster and performing better on rifle marksmanship.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 14:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944383
    VIRIN: 241120-A-RN673-8684
    Filename: DOD_110695337
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    H2F
    18th FAB
    Steel Fitness Trainer

