Leaders across the 18th Field Artillery Brigade discuss the Brigades Steel Fitness Trainer Program

The 18th Field Artillery Brigade Steel Fitness Trainer program allows the Human Performance Team embedded within their brigade to work in partnership with Soldiers to refine physical training program development and injury prevention.
Holistic Health and Fitness, #H2F, is revolutionizing how the US Army prepares Soldiers for combat. Through this non-commissioned officer-led, subject-matter-expert-advised System, Soldiers are returning from injury faster and performing better on rifle marksmanship.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 14:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944383
|VIRIN:
|241120-A-RN673-8684
|Filename:
|DOD_110695337
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|FORT LIBERTY, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
