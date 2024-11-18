Maj. Gen. Beth Salisbury discusses the importance of mental readiness.

Maj. Gen. Beth Salisbury, Commander 807th Medical Command, discusses the importance of Mental Readiness during the Holistic Health and Fitness, H2F, Symposium.
Mental Readiness is the ability to meet the mental demands of any combat or duty position, adapt successfully in the presence of extreme risk and adversity, accomplish the mission, and continue to fight and win. Under extreme duress, mental readiness is the ability to create a sense of total control and confidence.
