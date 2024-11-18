Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Maj. Gen. Beth Salisbury discusses the importance of mental readiness.

    UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Hunter Rhoades 

    U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training

    Maj. Gen. Beth Salisbury, Commander 807th Medical Command, discusses the importance of Mental Readiness during the Holistic Health and Fitness, H2F, Symposium.

    Mental Readiness is the ability to meet the mental demands of any combat or duty position, adapt successfully in the presence of extreme risk and adversity, accomplish the mission, and continue to fight and win. Under extreme duress, mental readiness is the ability to create a sense of total control and confidence.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 14:55
    Location: US

    807th Medical Command
    H2F

