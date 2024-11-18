Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Week 2024: Spouse Kickball

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Pfc. Henry Benson 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers and spouses from the 3rd Infantry Division Artillery and 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, participate in the Marne Week spouse kickball competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2024. Marne Week events, such as sporting competitions, are designed to connect and celebrate the proud lineage of the Dogface Soldiers, their families and the “Rock of the Marne.”(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Henry Benson)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 15:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944381
    VIRIN: 241120-A-LC133-5937
    Filename: DOD_110695330
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    TAGS

    3rd Infantry Division
    3ID
    Marne Week
    Rock of the Marne
    ROTM
    Marne Week 2024

