Marne Week 2024: Spouse Kickball

Soldiers and spouses from the 3rd Infantry Division Artillery and 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, participate in the Marne Week spouse kickball competition on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 20, 2024. Marne Week events, such as sporting competitions, are designed to connect and celebrate the proud lineage of the Dogface Soldiers, their families and the “Rock of the Marne.”(U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Henry Benson)