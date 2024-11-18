Marne Week 2024: Best Chef Competition

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dogface Soldiers assigned to the 3rd Infantry Division prepare entrees for the Best Chef Competition during Marne Week 2024 at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 19, 2024. Marne Week is a time to bring together currently serving Dogface Soldiers, Veterans, Family members and the community through team-building competitions and events. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jude Vogel)