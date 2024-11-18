Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    325th LRS conducts rodeo training exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.14.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 325th Security Forces Squadron and 325th Civil Engineering Squadron participate in the 325th LRS rodeo exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 14, 2024. The rodeo exercise is designed to provide training and simulation focused on Ready Airmen Training. This included focusing on basic communications, explosive ordnance, tactical combat casualty care, active threat response, building clearing procedures and basic combat tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 14:17
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944376
    VIRIN: 241119-F-BE826-1001
    Filename: DOD_110695269
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 325th LRS conducts rodeo training exercise, by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RODEO
    LRS
    ACC
    Exercise
    Tyndall
    RAT Training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download