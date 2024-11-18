U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 325th Security Forces Squadron and 325th Civil Engineering Squadron participate in the 325th LRS rodeo exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 14, 2024. The rodeo exercise is designed to provide training and simulation focused on Ready Airmen Training. This included focusing on basic communications, explosive ordnance, tactical combat casualty care, active threat response, building clearing procedures and basic combat tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)
|Date Taken:
|11.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 14:17
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944376
|VIRIN:
|241119-F-BE826-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110695269
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 325th LRS conducts rodeo training exercise, by SrA Zachary Nordheim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
