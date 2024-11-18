325th LRS conducts rodeo training exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 325th Logistics Readiness Squadron, 325th Security Forces Squadron and 325th Civil Engineering Squadron participate in the 325th LRS rodeo exercise at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 14, 2024. The rodeo exercise is designed to provide training and simulation focused on Ready Airmen Training. This included focusing on basic communications, explosive ordnance, tactical combat casualty care, active threat response, building clearing procedures and basic combat tactics. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Nordheim)