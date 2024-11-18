Marne Week 2024: Best Chef

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division participate in the 3ID Best Chef Competition as part of Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 19, 2024. The Best Chef Competition is one of a number of competitions held during Marne Week, which serves as a time to showcase the tenacity and fighting spirit of Dogface Soldiers through competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Thompson)