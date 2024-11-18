Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marne Week 2024: Best Chef

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Sgt. Daniel Thompson 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers from 3rd Infantry Division participate in the 3ID Best Chef Competition as part of Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 19, 2024. The Best Chef Competition is one of a number of competitions held during Marne Week, which serves as a time to showcase the tenacity and fighting spirit of Dogface Soldiers through competition. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Thompson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 15:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944374
    VIRIN: 241119-A-AB240-1007
    Filename: DOD_110695169
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Week 2024: Best Chef, by SGT Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3ID
    Marne Week
    Rock of the Marne
    ROTM
    Best Chef Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download