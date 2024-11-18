Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division participate in a golf scramble event as part of 3ID's annual Marne Week at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 19, 2024. The golf scramble is one of many sporting and athletic events that Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID participated in to build team cohesion and competitive spirit during Marne Week. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Thompson)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 15:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944373
|VIRIN:
|241119-A-AB240-1005
|Filename:
|DOD_110695161
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Marne Week 2024: Golf Scramble, by SGT Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.