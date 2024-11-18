The 132d Wing celebrates Aviation History Month and recognizes the pioneers of flight while continuing to serve Iowa and the nation with excellence in aviation. The 132d Wing trains, deploys, executes, and sustains operations in missions supporting our nation, state, and community. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Adam Welch)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 13:24
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|944372
|VIRIN:
|241120-Z-DP314-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110695159
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|DES MOINES, IOWA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aviation History Month - The 132d Wing Reflects on its History and Future, by TSgt Adam Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.