    Bracer Forge

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Benjamin Remmert 

    82nd Training Wing

    Bracer Forge is essential to building air minded warriors and is an extension of Pacer Forge that airmen learn in BMT. Bracer Forge incorporates medical and tactical training that airmen may need to use outside of thier normal day to day job in a deployable environment. In this case aircraft maintenance.

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 12:30
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944366
    VIRIN: 241120-F-RR907-1001
    Filename: DOD_110695088
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bracer Forge, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Medical
    Sheppard Air Force Base
    Tacticle
    Pacer Forge
    Bracer Forge

