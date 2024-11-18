Bracer Forge is essential to building air minded warriors and is an extension of Pacer Forge that airmen learn in BMT. Bracer Forge incorporates medical and tactical training that airmen may need to use outside of thier normal day to day job in a deployable environment. In this case aircraft maintenance.
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 12:30
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944366
|VIRIN:
|241120-F-RR907-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110695088
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bracer Forge, by Benjamin Remmert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.