    52d ADA sets up sentinel radar for Southern Shield

    ROMANIA, ROMANIA

    11.15.2024

    Video by Spc. Jaidyn Moore 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1st Battalion, 57th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, 52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade, set up a sentinel radar system during Exercise Southern Shield in Romania, Nov. 15, 2024. This exercise aims to strengthen integrated air and missile defense capabilities through the rapid deployment of Short Range Air Defense systems, designed to counter low-altitude threats and secure NATO airspace. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jaidyn Moore)

    NATO
    Romania
    ADA
    Sentinel
    Southern Shield
    52d Air Defense Artillery Brigade

