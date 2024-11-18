Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ellsworth B-1B Lancers complete a CONUS-to-CONUS mission

    ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    11.02.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas 

    28th Bomb Wing

    U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer’s assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron takeoff in support of a CONUS-to-CONUS mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Nov. 2, 2024. The lethal, long- range strike capabilities provided by strategic bombers influence the decision making of our nation’s competitors and adversaries by ensuring they know that the cost of military aggression would be outweighed by any potential gain. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas)

    Date Taken: 11.02.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 13:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944363
    VIRIN: 241102-F-AW481-1001
    Filename: DOD_110695007
    Length: 00:01:24
    Location: ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Ellsworth
    B-1B Lancers
    C2C

