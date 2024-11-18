U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer’s assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron takeoff in support of a CONUS-to-CONUS mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Nov. 2, 2024. The lethal, long- range strike capabilities provided by strategic bombers influence the decision making of our nation’s competitors and adversaries by ensuring they know that the cost of military aggression would be outweighed by any potential gain. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas)
|Date Taken:
|11.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 13:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944363
|VIRIN:
|241102-F-AW481-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110695007
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Ellsworth B-1B Lancers complete a CONUS-to-CONUS mission, by SrA Yendi Borjas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.