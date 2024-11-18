Ellsworth B-1B Lancers complete a CONUS-to-CONUS mission

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force B-1B Lancer’s assigned to the 37th Bomb Squadron takeoff in support of a CONUS-to-CONUS mission at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., Nov. 2, 2024. The lethal, long- range strike capabilities provided by strategic bombers influence the decision making of our nation’s competitors and adversaries by ensuring they know that the cost of military aggression would be outweighed by any potential gain. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Yendi Borjas)