Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    V-22 Ospreys at Fort McCoy

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161 from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, Calif., practice taking off and landing in their V-22 Osprey aircraft at Fort McCoy, WI, Oct. 17, 2024. The Osprey is a multirole combat aircraft that utilizes tiltrotor technology to combine the vertical performance of a helicopter with the speed and range of a fixed-wing aircraft.
    (U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.22.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 11:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944361
    VIRIN: 241022-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_110694973
    Length: 00:03:09
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, V-22 Ospreys at Fort McCoy, by Greg Mason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron
    U.S. Marines
    Fort McCoy
    V-22 Ospreys

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download