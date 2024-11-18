V-22 Ospreys at Fort McCoy

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944361" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161 from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, Calif., practice taking off and landing in their V-22 Osprey aircraft at Fort McCoy, WI, Oct. 17, 2024. The Osprey is a multirole combat aircraft that utilizes tiltrotor technology to combine the vertical performance of a helicopter with the speed and range of a fixed-wing aircraft.

(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)