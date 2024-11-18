V-22 Ospreys at Fort McCoy

U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 161 from Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, San Diego, Calif., practice taking off and landing in their V-22 Osprey aircraft at Fort McCoy, WI, Oct. 17, 2024. The Osprey is a multirole combat aircraft that utilizes tiltrotor technology to combine the vertical performance of a helicopter with the speed and range of a fixed-wing aircraft.
(U.S. Army Video by Greg Mason, Multi-media Branch, Fort McCoy, Wis.)
|Date Taken:
|10.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 11:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944360
|VIRIN:
|241017-A-VQ984-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110694957
|Length:
|00:04:26
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
