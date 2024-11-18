Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Chaplain Corps 249th Birthday Message

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jonathan Wideman  

    U.S. Navy           

    A birthday message from the Navy Chief of Chaplains Rear Admiral Gregory N. Todd. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jonathan Wideman)

    Chaplain Corps
    249th Birthday

