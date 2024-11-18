This video highlights the 325th Fighter Wing's first iteration of warrior day at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 18, 2024. This event focused on enhancing resilience and well-being through activities aligned with the Comprehensive Airman Fitness model. These activities address mental, spiritual, physical and social wellness to foster well-rounded health and team cohesion. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire and Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman)
|Date Taken:
|11.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 11:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|944355
|VIRIN:
|241118-F-IB373-1267
|Filename:
|DOD_110694910
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall hosts warrior day, by Amn Asha Wiltshire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.