Tyndall hosts warrior day

This video highlights the 325th Fighter Wing's first iteration of warrior day at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 18, 2024. This event focused on enhancing resilience and well-being through activities aligned with the Comprehensive Airman Fitness model. These activities address mental, spiritual, physical and social wellness to foster well-rounded health and team cohesion. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire and Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman)