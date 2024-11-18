Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall hosts warrior day

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.18.2024

    Video by Airman Asha Wiltshire 

    325th Fighter Wing

    This video highlights the 325th Fighter Wing's first iteration of warrior day at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 18, 2024. This event focused on enhancing resilience and well-being through activities aligned with the Comprehensive Airman Fitness model. These activities address mental, spiritual, physical and social wellness to foster well-rounded health and team cohesion. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman 1st Class Asha Wiltshire and Airman 1st Class Victoria Moehlman)

    Date Taken: 11.18.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 11:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944355
    VIRIN: 241118-F-IB373-1267
    Filename: DOD_110694910
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US

    Warrior Day
    Comprehensive Airman Fitness Day
    Team Tyndall
    Comprehnasive Airman Fitness

