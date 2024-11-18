Hurricane Milton Last Operation Blue Roof Install in Florida

Operation Blue Roof Recipient Mark Arena, a Poinciana, Florida resident and U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran received the last Blue Roof install on his home. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commemorated the last day of Operation Blue Roof construction Nov. 19, 2022, in Poinciana, Fla, marking the end of Operation Blue Roof in Florida that provided temporary roofing protection to homes damaged by Hurricane Milton in 25 counties. The program covered more than 8100 roofs, installing about 100 acres of reinforced, industrial-strength sheeting, providing a temporary solution that allowed homeowners to remain in their homes until they can make permanent repairs. Operation Blue Roof, managed by USACE for FEMA, is a no cost, free service for homeowners. (USACE video by Mark Rankin)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 11:12
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|944354
|VIRIN:
|241119-A-BO243-2022
|Filename:
|DOD_110694866
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|POINCIANA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
