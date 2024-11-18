Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Milton Last Operation Blue Roof Install in Florida

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POINCIANA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Mark Rankin 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District

    Operation Blue Roof Recipient Mark Arena, a Poinciana, Florida resident and U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran received the last Blue Roof install on his home. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers commemorated the last day of Operation Blue Roof construction Nov. 19, 2022, in Poinciana, Fla, marking the end of Operation Blue Roof in Florida that provided temporary roofing protection to homes damaged by Hurricane Milton in 25 counties. The program covered more than 8100 roofs, installing about 100 acres of reinforced, industrial-strength sheeting, providing a temporary solution that allowed homeowners to remain in their homes until they can make permanent repairs. Operation Blue Roof, managed by USACE for FEMA, is a no cost, free service for homeowners. (USACE video by Mark Rankin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 11:12
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 944354
    VIRIN: 241119-A-BO243-2022
    Filename: DOD_110694866
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: POINCIANA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Milton Last Operation Blue Roof Install in Florida, by Mark Rankin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Jacksonville District
    Operation Blue Roof
    Hurricane Milton
    HurricaneMilton24
    Milton24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download