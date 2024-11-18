Marne Week 2024 Golf Scramble B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division participate in the fast-paced golf scramble event at Taylors Creek Golf Course during Marne Week on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 19, 2024.The golf scramble event is one of many sporting and athletic events that Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID participated in to build cohesion and competitive spirit during Marne Week. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)