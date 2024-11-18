U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division participate in the fast-paced golf scramble event at Taylors Creek Golf Course during Marne Week on Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 19, 2024.The golf scramble event is one of many sporting and athletic events that Dogface Soldiers of the 3rd ID participated in to build cohesion and competitive spirit during Marne Week. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 10:32
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944350
|VIRIN:
|241119-A-BY519-6737
|Filename:
|DOD_110694807
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marne Week 2024 Golf Scramble B-Roll, by SSG Dean Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.