    Tone from the Top - "Gratitude is an Attitude"

    GADSDEN, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Theodore Scott, commander of the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, shares insights on the importance of having an attitude of gratitude, and how we can run our own race. This is episode seven of the "Tone From The Top" series. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell; A-Roll filmed by Sgt. 1st Class Jeron Walker and Spc. Ehron Ostendorf)

    leadership
    US Army
    Army National Guard
    78th Troop Command
    Tone From the Top

