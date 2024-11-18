Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Air Force Allstar Leadership Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2024

    Video by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover 

    171st Air Refueling Wing

    The Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover of the 171st Air Refueling Wing reports on the AllStar, Leadership Day event hosted at the 171st ARW, Nov. 6, 2024 near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Bryan Hoover)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 10:01
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 944340
    VIRIN: 241120-Z-EY983-1001
    Filename: DOD_110694736
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: CORAOPOLIS, PENNSYLVANIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Allstar Leadership Day, by MSgt Bryan Hoover, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Pennsylvania National Guard
    recruiting
    171 ARW
    Allstar Day
    yinzaimhigh

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download