German soldiers execute live fire mission with MARS II weapon system as part of Exercise Dynamic Front 25

German Army soldiers assigned to 295th French-German Brigade execute a fire mission with the MARS II weapon system during a live fire exercise as part of Dynamic Front 25 on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 20, 2024. Dynamic Front increases the lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-range fires, building unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leveraging host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)