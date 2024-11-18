German Army soldiers assigned to 295th French-German Brigade execute a fire mission with the MARS II weapon system during a live fire exercise as part of Dynamic Front 25 on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 20, 2024. Dynamic Front increases the lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-range fires, building unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leveraging host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 09:40
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944322
|VIRIN:
|241120-A-GV482-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110694618
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, German soldiers execute live fire mission with MARS II weapon system as part of Exercise Dynamic Front 25, by PFC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.