    Finnish Army unload K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers during DF25

    FINLAND

    11.11.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen 

    NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps

    Finish Soldiers unload K9 Thunder self-propelled howitzers in preparation for live fire mission rehearsals during Dynamic Front 25, Nov. 11, 2024, in Finland. DF25 is NATO's premier integrated artillery exercise with more than 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen)

    Date Taken: 11.11.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 08:13
    Category: B-Roll
