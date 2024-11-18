DF25 US 41st FAB MLRS LIVE FIRE

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/944315" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Soldiers from 1st Bn., 6th Artillery Regt., 41st Field Artillery Bde. conduct Table XV Live Fire Qualifications in Finland during Dynamic Front 25, Nov. 17, 2024. DF25 is NATO's largest multinational, integrated artillery mission rehearsal with participation from more than 28 Allied and partner nations from the Arctic to the Black Sea along NATO's Eastern Flank, demonstrating NATO's commitment to ensuring a safe and secure Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen)