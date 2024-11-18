DF25 US 41st FAB MLRS LIVE FIRE

Soldiers from 1st Bn., 6th Artillery Regt., 41st Field Artillery Bde. conduct Table XV Live Fire Qualifications in Finland during Dynamic Front 25, Nov. 17, 2024. DF25 is NATO's largest multinational, integrated artillery mission rehearsal with participation from more than 28 Allied and partner nations from the Arctic to the Black Sea along NATO's Eastern Flank, demonstrating NATO's commitment to ensuring a safe and secure Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen)
