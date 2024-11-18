Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DF25 US 41st FAB MLRS LIVE FIRE

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FINLAND

    11.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen 

    NATO Allied Rapid Reaction Corps

    Soldiers from 1st Bn., 6th Artillery Regt., 41st Field Artillery Bde. conduct Table XV Live Fire Qualifications in Finland during Dynamic Front 25, Nov. 17, 2024. DF25 is NATO's largest multinational, integrated artillery mission rehearsal with participation from more than 28 Allied and partner nations from the Arctic to the Black Sea along NATO's Eastern Flank, demonstrating NATO's commitment to ensuring a safe and secure Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Kyle Larsen)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.17.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 08:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944315
    VIRIN: 241117-A-AS262-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110694534
    Length: 00:06:45
    Location: FI

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    US Army
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    DynamicFront

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download