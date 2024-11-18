Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSCIATTS Provides World Class Maintenance Training to Allies and Partners

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Angela Fry and 1st Sgt. Sharon Mock

    Naval Small Craft Instruction and Technical Training School

    STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- NAVSCIATTS trains and educates strategic allied and partner Security Force Professionals across the tactical, operational, and strategic spectrums; and serves as the U.S. Navy's premier Security Force Assistance training asset. More than 14,000 students from 129​ Partner Nations have trained with this Naval Special Warfare command since 1963.

    NAVSCIATTS Courses of Instruction include operations, repairs, sustainment of craft (both riverine and littoral), communications, weapons, small unit tactics, UAS, intel fusion operations, as well as Partner Nation instructor development. While the name implies, "naval" and "small craft," many of the current courses apply to any security force.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 08:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 944314
    VIRIN: 241119-N-TI567-1001
    PIN: 345678-N
    Filename: DOD_110694533
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: STENNIS SPACE CENTER, MISSISSIPPI, US

