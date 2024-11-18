NAVSCIATTS Provides World Class Maintenance Training to Allies and Partners

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. -- NAVSCIATTS trains and educates strategic allied and partner Security Force Professionals across the tactical, operational, and strategic spectrums; and serves as the U.S. Navy's premier Security Force Assistance training asset. More than 14,000 students from 129​ Partner Nations have trained with this Naval Special Warfare command since 1963.



NAVSCIATTS Courses of Instruction include operations, repairs, sustainment of craft (both riverine and littoral), communications, weapons, small unit tactics, UAS, intel fusion operations, as well as Partner Nation instructor development. While the name implies, "naval" and "small craft," many of the current courses apply to any security force.