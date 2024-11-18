U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft drop precision-guided munitions into an impact area on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany as part of a live-fire exercise during Dynamic Front 25, Nov. 20, 2024. Dynamic Front increases the lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-range fires, building unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leveraging host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)
|Date Taken:
|11.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 07:56
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944313
|VIRIN:
|241120-A-GR811-2540
|Filename:
|DOD_110694530
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons drop live bombs during Exercise Dynamic Front 25, by SGT Chandler Coats, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Joint Direct Attack Munition GBU- 31/32/38