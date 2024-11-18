Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcons drop live bombs during Exercise Dynamic Front 25

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    11.20.2024

    Video by Sgt. Chandler Coats 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft drop precision-guided munitions into an impact area on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany as part of a live-fire exercise during Dynamic Front 25, Nov. 20, 2024. Dynamic Front increases the lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-range fires, building unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leveraging host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Chandler Coats)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 07:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944313
    VIRIN: 241120-A-GR811-2540
    Filename: DOD_110694530
    Length: 00:00:31
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

