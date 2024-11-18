U.S. Soldiers assigned to Field Artillery Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment perform a safety check on their M777A2 howitzer and execute a fire mission during a live fire exercise as part of Dynamic Front 25 on Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, Nov. 19, 2024. Dynamic Front increases the lethality of the NATO Alliance through long-range fires, building unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment, and leveraging host nation capabilities to increase USAREUR-AF’s operational reach. Dynamic Front includes more than 1,800 U.S. and 3,700 multi-national service members from 28 Allied and partner nations. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Sar Paw)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 07:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|944311
|VIRIN:
|241119-A-GV482-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110694517
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|GRAFENWOHR, BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2CR Soldiers conduct M777A2 live fire exercise as part of Dynamic Front 25, by PFC Sar Paw, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.