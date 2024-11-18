Ramstein Road Trips: Going Cuckoo for the Black Forest

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen, assigned to 86th Airlift Wing Public Affairs, travel to the Black Forest in the southwest region of Germany, as part of the fifth episode of the travel series, Ramstein Road Trips, Nov. 13, 2024. RRT is a travel series on the Ramstein Air Base official Facebook page and Youtube channel, providing budget-friendly travel options in the local area for Airmen and their families. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)