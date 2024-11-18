Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Power Surge Showdown

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    11.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    AFN Tokyo

    Yokota Air Base powerlifters took part in the first ever Power Surge Showdown at the base's Samurai Fitness Center. The competition was comprised of three powerlifting events: squat, bench, and deadlift.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 01:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 944295
    VIRIN: 241116-F-RI665-1001
    Filename: DOD_110694239
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Power Surge Showdown, by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Tokyo
    Yokota
    fitness
    Powerlifting
    374 FSS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download