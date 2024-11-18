Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Soldiers, JGSDF Members Work Together to Beautify Historic Monument

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.19.2024

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Soldiers assigned to U.S. Army Japan and U.S. Army Garrison Japan volunteered together with members of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force Nov. 19 to beautify the historic Sobudai monument on Camp Zama.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 00:28
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

