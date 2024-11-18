ACS's Left Of The Bang Episode 9 EFAC

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this months’ of Left of the Bang we are excited to welcome Ms. Mary Wanjohi, a Program Analyst at Army Community Service. She will be sharing her insights on the Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC) and Emergency Evacuation Program (EEP).



The EFAC promotes short- and long-term recovery and the return to a stable environment and mission ready status for DoD personnel and their Families following any all-hazards incidents. The EFAC is not a shelter, but a central access point that connects Soldiers, Civilians and Family members with needed resources to initiate a return to personal and operational readiness.



The Emergency Evacuation Program (EEP) is a program for when people must be evacuated. For preparedness, every married or single parent Soldiers and all SOFA Civilians have to have an EEP Packet within 30 days of in processing. Each unit/organization has a POC who guides the new PCSed Families.