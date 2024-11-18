Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACS's Left Of The Bang Episode 9 EFAC

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    11.19.2024

    Video by Derek Mayhew 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    On this months’ of Left of the Bang we are excited to welcome Ms. Mary Wanjohi, a Program Analyst at Army Community Service. She will be sharing her insights on the Emergency Family Assistance Center (EFAC) and Emergency Evacuation Program (EEP).

    The EFAC promotes short- and long-term recovery and the return to a stable environment and mission ready status for DoD personnel and their Families following any all-hazards incidents. The EFAC is not a shelter, but a central access point that connects Soldiers, Civilians and Family members with needed resources to initiate a return to personal and operational readiness.

    The Emergency Evacuation Program (EEP) is a program for when people must be evacuated. For preparedness, every married or single parent Soldiers and all SOFA Civilians have to have an EEP Packet within 30 days of in processing. Each unit/organization has a POC who guides the new PCSed Families.

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 00:41
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP

