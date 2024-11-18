Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marne Week 2024: Twilight Tattoo

    FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Video by Pfc. Camron Hicks 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers and Families attend the Marne Twilight Tattoo ceremony, a Marne Week event at Fort Stewart, Georgia, on November 19, 2024. The Twilight Tattoo, held annually during Marne Week, marks sharing the storied division’s history for all past and present members of the Marne Community. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Camron Hicks)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 03:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 944282
    VIRIN: 241119-A-NM002-9995
    Filename: DOD_110694010
    Length: 00:07:30
    Location: FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marne Week 2024: Twilight Tattoo, by PFC Camron Hicks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marne Week; Rock of the Marne; Marne Week 2024; ROTM; 3rd Infantry Division;

