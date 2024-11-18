Marne Week 2024: Twilight Tattoo

Soldiers and Families attend the Marne Twilight Tattoo ceremony, a Marne Week event at Fort Stewart, Georgia, on November 19, 2024. The Twilight Tattoo, held annually during Marne Week, marks sharing the storied division’s history for all past and present members of the Marne Community. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Camron Hicks)
