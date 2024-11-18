Marne Week 2024

U.S. Soldiers and Families attend the Marne Twilight Tattoo ceremony, a Marne Week event at Fort Stewart, Georgia, November 19, 2024. The Twilight Tattoo, held annually during Marne Week, marks the constitution and the organization of 3rd Infantry Division through performance and music, sharing the storied division’s history for all past and present members of the Marne Community. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Henry Benson)
|11.19.2024
|11.19.2024 20:25
|B-Roll
|944277
|241119-A-LC133-3581
|DOD_110693949
|00:00:57
|FORT STEWART, GEORGIA, US
|0
|0
