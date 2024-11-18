Marne Week 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Soldiers and Families attend the Marne Twilight Tattoo ceremony, a Marne Week event at Fort Stewart, Georgia, November 19, 2024. The Twilight Tattoo, held annually during Marne Week, marks the constitution and the organization of 3rd Infantry Division through performance and music, sharing the storied division’s history for all past and present members of the Marne Community. (U.S. Army Video by Pfc. Henry Benson)