Mission-ready: AFE equips aircrew for CBRN defense

U.S. Air Force aircrew flight equipment Airmen with the 62d Operational Support Squadron conduct aircrew Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear defense training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Nov. 15, 2024. The training teaches aircrew how to don the equipment, operate within a CBRN threat environment and process through an aircrew contamination control area line. This training is held regularly ensuring the Wing is prepared to win in tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)