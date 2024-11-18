Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mission-ready: AFE equips aircrew for CBRN defense

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger 

    62nd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force aircrew flight equipment Airmen with the 62d Operational Support Squadron conduct aircrew Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear defense training at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington, Nov. 15, 2024. The training teaches aircrew how to don the equipment, operate within a CBRN threat environment and process through an aircrew contamination control area line. This training is held regularly ensuring the Wing is prepared to win in tomorrow’s fight. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Megan Geiger)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission-ready: AFE equips aircrew for CBRN defense, by A1C Megan Geiger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFE
    Team McChord
    62d OSS

