Marne Week 2024 Marne Innovation Challenge Interviews

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Olivia Carter, assigned to 497th Multi-Role Bridge Company (MRBC), 92nd Engineer Battalion, 3rd Infantry Division Artillery (DIVARTY), details her team's experience of achieving 3rd place in the the Marne Innovation Challenge 2024 for their project of the MRBC Bridging Remote Launcher at Fort Stewart, Georgia, Nov. 18, 2024. Every year, 3rd ID celebrates Marne Week to highlight the heritage of Dogface Soldiers and the history of the division. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)



U.S. Army 1st Lt. Mallory Moore, deputy innovation officer of the Marne Innovation Center details the Marne Innovation Challenge 2024, Dragon's Lair innovation competition, and fostering a culture of innovation throughout 3rd Infantry Division. Marne Innovation Center's mission is to enable 3ID Soldiers to rapidly solve problems and fill the capability gaps at the lowest level.



(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Dean Johnson)